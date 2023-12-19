EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Paul Janney was living and working in Oregon when he got the call to help with the restoration of East Palestine following last February’s derailment.

“When I first started coming out, there was a lot of, you know, it was, felt like it might be volatile. It felt like it could be… you didn’t really know what you were getting into,” Janney said.

Tuesday, Janney and dozens of others who have been working in the village for months were treated to lunch by members of the committee known as “East Palestine Revitalization.”

“All these people who were wonderful in the recovery of East Palestine, we wanted to show some thanks,” said Kerri Stewart, of East Palestine Revitalization.

Organizers managed to arrange for donations of food and other items from local businesses in less than two weeks. They quickly scrambled to get the word out to different entities, agencies and contractors who have been in East Palestine since the derailment.

Committee members say workers — many of whom came from all over the country — have also provided a huge economic boost to the community.

“So they still have to eat lunches. They still have to get groceries. They still have places to stay, and they’re supporting us while they’re here, helping us to recover from this incident,” Stewart said.

For those who stopped by to say hello and grab lunch, the sentiment isn’t lost.

“Everyone seems to be thankful that we’ve come to help out,” Janney said.