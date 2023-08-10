YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A protest is happening Thursday in front of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

The group is calling on the hospital to stop using animals in surgery training.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and its supporters began their demonstration at 11 a.m.

The group is upset with the hospitals’ affiliation with NEOMED in Rootstown where medical residents cut into live pigs to conduct procedures, and the pigs are killed after the training session.

The group says 80% of surgery residencies in the U.S. do not use animals.

Mercy Health issued a statement in response to the demonstration: