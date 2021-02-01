Group of minority police officers holding fundraiser for YSU scholarship

The organization began in September as a way to allow minority police officers to educate the community on law enforcement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) The Shades of Blue is holding a fundraiser to raise money for a scholarship for a student studying criminal justice at Youngstown State University.

For $10, participants can enter a raffle to win $500 of groceries from Giant Eagle.

But the group will also give $500 worth of groceries to a needy family, working through area churches to determine who should get them.

The giveaway will be March 31.

Entry information is available on the Shades of Blue website.

Shades of Blue is made up of minority police officers whose goal is to educate the minority community and others about the job law enforcement does.