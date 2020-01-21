Group meets at Youngstown church to discuss key MLK, Jr. topics

This year's topic of discussion was an examination of institutionalized racism

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Groups all over the area held events to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

A little over 80 people gathered at the First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown to talk about some of the issues he was passionate about.

The MLK, Jr. Planning Committee of Mahoning County has been hosting this annual workshop for the past 37 years.

This year’s topic of discussion was an examination of institutionalized racism and how it relates to education, criminal justice and youth concerns.

People broke out into three groups to discuss those key topics.

“Dr. King was all about love and unity. We like to believe that in order to build community, it has to start with community and it has to begin with love. So we just wanted to make sure that we pushed that to the community and pushed that idea to our people and young people and build that idea of relationships and trust,” said Bryant Youngblood, Academy of Urban Scholars.

The event wrapped up at noon with a closing prayer.