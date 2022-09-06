(WKBN) – A new group is looking for people in Mercer County to take part in a study.

Care Access wants to bring vaccine studies to rural areas dealing with Lyme disease.

The group is testing new ways to prevent the disease and is interested in people who spend any amount of time outside.

“It doesn’t have to be someone who necessarily just hikes. It can be in your garden, it can be in your suburban parks, it can be… it is more prevalent than just people who go into the woods,” said Joe Oh, Care Accesss’s vice president of marketing.

If you want to be part of the study, you need to apply before October 31. Those ages 5 and older are eligible.

For more information or to sign up, visit their website.