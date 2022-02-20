SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) — In Southington, some people have found a way to make their own fun during these cold winter months. For the last decade, a group of friends has been coming to a lake when it’s frozen enough to do some ice racing.

“Winter — it’s a way of getting through it and enjoy the weather,” said lake owner Jim Soltis.

Just 12 inches of solid ice separates these racers from a frigid lake bath.

“This is like, few and far between sometimes because there will be several years where we won’t be able to ride because it’s not thick enough. If you don’t have at least six to eight inches of ice, I wouldn’t even try it,” said ice racer Dan Gedeon.

Gedeon has been riding motorcycles since he was 3-years-old and is a former professional American Flat Track racer — but a friend got him out on the ice.

“He’s not with us anymore, old Tom Morgan,” Gedeon said.

The bikes are custom-modified for the track.

“These are motorcross bikes that are lowered with special tires with screws in them we make or buy them, with fenders so when we get close to each other we don’t rip our legs off,” Gedeon said.

It’s not just fun for the drivers, but the spectators are good.

“I just can’t do it, I tried several times,” Soltis said. “You gotta be special to be on a motorcycle on the ice, I don’t know if something’s got to be wrong with a person or something.”