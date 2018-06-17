Group gives old cemetery new life in Youngstown Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) - A cemetery in Youngstown that had been neglected for years has now been restored.

A celebration on Saturday marked the transfer of ownership of the Mount Hope Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery to a group of volunteers who promise to keep it up.

About six years ago, volunteers from Mount Hope Veterans Memorial Park, Inc. started cleaning it up -- it was overgrown with weeds and was being used as a dumping ground.

Now, they own the property.

"We want everyone here today to know that this is Mount Hope Cemetery -- a part of the east side, a part of the Sharon line, our history, our heritage. We are not forgetting, we have not forgotten and we hope that others won't forget," said the group's Annette Brown.

The group plans to repave the road that runs through the cemetery and repair broken tombstones.

The celebration included a ribbon cutting and balloon launch.

Mount Hope is located on the east side of Youngstown, at the intersection of Liberty Road and Wardle Avenue.