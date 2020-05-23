Group distributing free face masks in Sharon, Farrell

The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. Saturday

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Since many Pennsylvania businesses are allowed to reopen under the yellow phase, there are restrictions they have to follow. That includes having employees and customers wear face masks.

One group in Mercer County is making sure everybody has one.

Let’s Make Masks is providing masks to people all over the community.

Community members may drive through one of two locations in Sharon and Farrell to pick up free face masks. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23 at the following locations:

MERP, 707 Sharon New Castle Road in Farrell

The Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, 41 Chestnut Avenue in Sharon (enter off of Railroad Street)

CDC recommendations will be followed in keeping safe distance and sanitation.

Masks are made by a group of volunteers in Mercer County and are available first-come, first-serve basis (until they run out).

There will be a limit of two masks per household.