LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) — Every year, a group of local guys put up the “Tour of Lights,” a big Christmas lights display for the public. This year, one of those participants fell on hard times and wasn’t sure he could put his lights up — until the tour came to the rescue.

Rob Wichert has put up his interactive Christmas display on old state Route 344 in Leetonia for years. It’s his holiday ritual. He loves how much joy it brings to the community.

“Just watching the families when they come and enjoy it. And, you know, I’ll be sitting in the house and I hear the stereos loud and the kids dancing,” Wichert said. “I almost wasn’t able to put up a display this year. It wasn’t going to happen.”

His wife was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and with everything going on in his life, Wichert was ready to throw in the towel, until he told a friend. Just days later, Mike McAndrews and a whole group of those on the “Tour of Lights” came to help.

Chris Cole has been putting up his own display in Canfield for 25 years. Last year, he was going through a tough time, and the “Tour of Lights” group came out and helped him, too.

“A lot of times we all think we’re out there by ourselves, and then you realize when everybody bands together to help each other, it means a lot,” Cole said.

He was happy to pay it forward and help Wichert keep doing what he loves.

“Everybody’s very passionate about it and you know how much it means to all these guys who do it every year,” Cole said. “So for somebody to be going through hard times and to be able to give them a hand so they can kind of have that continuity of doing it every year and how much it means to them, it means a lot.”

It took just a few hours for a group of six or seven to come out and help Wichert with his annual display. He says he’s so thankful to the community for their help.

“It’s a huge blessing to be a part of this community because … I asked for a little bit of help and man, they sent it. We got a lot of help today,” Wichert said.

For updates and information on where you can view the displays, visit Old 344 Christmas Lights’ Facebook page.