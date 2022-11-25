YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States played England Friday in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A watch party, hosted by a group called the American Outlaws, happened at Legends Food and Drink in Youngstown.

The American Outlaws are a group dedicated to supporting the U.S. National Soccer Team. The group has over 200 chapters worldwide.

The Youngstown chapter was started in 2014 and now has around 50 members.

When the U.S. National Soccer team is on the field, the American Outlaws always show their support in the stands and with watch parties.

President of Youngstown’s chapter Chris DePaola said the American Outlaws enjoy sharing their love of the game with others.

“Especially in a situation like this where we have a lot of people at the bar right now that are maybe not here for the game, we try to be inclusive, include them,” DePaolo said. “Hopefully, they have a good time. Hopefully, they start to enjoy it. Maybe they fall in love with it. They just maybe never had a chance to watch it before.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. National Soccer team will face Iran. There will be another watch party at 2 p.m. at Legends Sports Bar and Grill.