Groundbreaking ceremony held for new veterans clinic in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s official — a new veterans outpatient clinic is coming to the Valley.

On Wednesday morning, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the new site on Belmont Avenue.

This new location is less than a mile away from the current clinic, but it will be 10,000 square feet bigger.

More than 10,000 veterans are seen each year at the Youngstown clinic.

“Not only is this going to be a new facility that is modernized with modern equipment and meets all the needs of everybody, but it gives an opportunity for veterans in this area and a little bit further to get expert care,” said Kimberly Robertson, director of community-based outpatient clinic service.

The new facility is expected to be finished by October 2020.