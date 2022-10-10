BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ground was broken Monday on a new $3 million plaza in Boardman.

The multi-unit plaza is located on the site of the old McDonald’s next to the Men’s Warehouse on Route 224.

The name of the plaza is Prosper Centre and it contains four suites with a combined total of 9,000 square feet.

Developer Terrill Vidale said he has been planning this construction for nearly a decade and is excited to see his dream come to fruition.

“I’m a component of Youngstown, Ohio. I live here. I lived in Boardman. I lived in Canfield, so I’ve been around. I really believe in this community and the vision of where we are going and where we are heading,” he said.

Ohio Senator Michael Rulli said the growth and development of the township are important, but so is rehabilitating buildings and properties.

“I’m a big fan of historical preservation. I have been my whole life, so anytime we can get an existing building and revamp and retool, put a new facade on it, let’s try that first then move on to the second plan, which would be new construction,” Rulli said.

Vidale is excited to develop this property from the ground up.

“A lot of times when you go into pre-existing buildings, you take what they have where with this, you can build as big or as small and that is what’s really exciting about it is you’re building it from scratch,” Vidale said.

Vidales wife owns a wellness center that will be part of the new plaza. The remaining space is up for lease.

“You want new development. You want new construction, and that means you have life here. You have new blood here. You have new things growing here,” Vidale said.

Construction should be done by spring 2023.