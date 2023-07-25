POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A grocery delivery driver was arrested, and a woman was treated for injuries after she accused the driver of hitting her with his car on purpose.

The incident started Monday with a $500 delivery order, which included alcohol, to a home on Four Seasons Trail.

When the driver arrived, he asked the female customer for her ID due to the alcohol in the grocery order. The woman said that she had misplaced her ID, but she could provide her passport. She went on to ask the driver who he worked for and told him that she had never had to show her ID in the past when she purchased alcohol for delivery, according to the police report.

The woman said this made the driver mad, and he threatened to cancel the grocery order and put the woman on the “do not deliver list.”

The driver got into his Kia Soul and as he was leaving, the woman got behind the car to get the license plate number when he backed into her. The driver then pulled forward and backed into the woman a second time, hurting her hand and leg, and then drove off, the report stated.

Witnesses at the scene and the woman’s husband said they saw the delivery driver hit the woman with his car, according to the police report.

Police stopped the delivery driver, later identified as Timothy Lucas, 52, of East Liverpool, at US Route 224 and State Route 170. Police say Lucas admitted to hitting the woman with his car but said it was her fault for sticking her arm out, the report stated.

Lucas was charged with felonious assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31 in Struthers Municipal Court.

The woman was treated for her injuries on the scene and said she would follow up at the hospital at a later time.