YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment has been returned from a Mahoning County grand jury against a grocery delivery driver accused of hitting a customer with his car.

Timothy Lucas, 52, of East Liverpool, is charged with vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident.

The charges are in connection to a July 24 altercation with a customer on Four Seasons Trail in Struthers.

According to a police report, Lucas and a female customer argued, and the customer accused Lucas of hitting her with his car.

According to the police report, Lucas admitted to hitting the woman but said it was her fault for sticking her arm out.

The woman was treated for her injuries at the scene, the report stated.