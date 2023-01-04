LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — A local school district offered a special grief counseling seminar following a rough year for the small community.

The town of Lowellville has a population of just under 1,000 people. In the last year, the community has seen a suicide that happened on school grounds and a double homicide.

A speaker talked about how to help both kids and adults deal with losing someone, specifically in a traumatic way.

“The goal when you lose someone isn’t to get over them, especially with the tragic events that have happened here in the last year, the last few months. This isn’t something that you get over. This is something you learn to live with,” said Julia Ellifritt, education director with Cornerstone of Hope.

