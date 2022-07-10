GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) — Sunday marked the last day of the annual Heritage Days Festival in Greenville.

The event is at Riverside Park. The festival has grown significantly in the last 15 years.

Families enjoy the history of the community and all the fun games and events the festival offers.

The Heritage Days committee has been working hard to make this festival as memorable as possible.

“It’s all about family. We keep our prices low with the help of local businesses and stuff so that we can have it so families can afford to come,” said chairperson Jean Carr.

The event ends with the fireworks show at 10 p.m.