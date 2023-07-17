KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Greenville woman is facing charges following a crash in Kinsman Township last Wednesday.

At 7:18 p.m., deputies were called to the 8500 block of State Street for a crash on private property. A truck went off the road and into a pit surrounding the unfinished foundation of a house that was being built.

A report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office says there were three people in the car at the time — the driver, 30-year-old Veronica Vlack, and two young children.

Deputies suspected Vlack of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but she refused to take a breath test, according to the report.

Vlack is charged with OVI and endangering children. She pleaded not guilty to the charges during her arraignment last Thursday, and she is due in court again for a pretrial at 10 a.m. Thursday.