Greenville police looking for missing teenager

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Greenville police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Mya Cantley, 15, was last seen on Saturday, June 12 in Greenville.

Police say she has ties to Sharon, Niles, Hubbard and Youngstown.

Cantley is 5 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has pink hair and blue eyes, along with nose and ear piercings.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top with jean shorts and white Nike shoes. She was carrying a black makeup bag and two grocery bags with clothes.

Police say Cantley takes needed medications daily.

If you see her, call the Greenville Police Department at 724-588-4190.