Greenville man pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Greenville man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in federal court.

Alex Rogan-Laird, age 26, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution and possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Prosecutors say on March 14, 2020, Rogan-Laird sent videos and still images over the “LiveMe” application to an undercover FBI agent. Those photos depicted the sexual exploitation of children, according to investigators.

During a search of his home on July 15, 2020, the FBI further found that Rogan-Laird had thousands of sexually-exploitive videos and images depicting children.

He is scheduled to receive his sentence at 1:30 p.m. February 16.

He faces a sentence of up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Rogan-Laird is currently free on bond while he awaits his sentence.

