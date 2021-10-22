Greenville High School Basketball Schedules

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Greenville High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Lakeview Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 14 – at Wilmington
Dec. 17 – Sharon
Dec. 21 – at Franklin
Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament
Jan. 4 – George Junior Republic
Jan. 7 – at Hickory
Jan. 11 – Sharpsville
Jan. 13 – Slippery Rock
Jan. 15 – at Meadville
Jan. 18 – at Grove City
Jan. 21 – Wilmington
Jan. 25 – at Sharon
Jan. 28 – Franklin
Feb. 1 – at George Junior Republic
Feb. 4 – Hickory
Feb. 8 – at Sharpsville
Feb. 11 – at Slippery Rock
Feb. 16 – at Reynolds
Feb. 18 – Grove City
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Grove City Tip-Off Tournament (Kiser Classic)
Dec. 11 – at Grove City Tip-Off Tournament (Kiser Classic)
Dec. 15 – Saegertown
Dec. 18 – Erie
Dec. 20 – at Maplewood
Dec. 29 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament
Dec. 30 – at Conneaut Holiday Tournament
Jan. 6 – at Lakeview
Jan. 8 – North East
Jan. 11 – at Neshannock
Jan. 13 – at Sharon
Jan. 15 – at General McLane
Jan. 18 – Girard
Jan. 20 – Titusville
Jan. 24 – at Sharpsville
Jan. 27 – Wilmington
Jan. 31 – Lakeview
Feb. 2 – at West Middlesex
Feb. 7 – Sharon
Feb. 10 – at Titusville
Feb. 14 – Sharpsville
Feb. 17 – at Wilmington
Greenville High School
Nickname: The Trojans
Colors: Blue and Gold
School address:- 9 Donation Rd, Greenville, PA 16125
