It was Samuel Durr Sr.'s last wish and his community honored him

GREENFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – While people are having to make adjustments with funerals, people in Greenford honored a man’s life the way he wanted Saturday.

The last wish of Samuel Durr Sr. was to be pulled by horses from his church service to the cemetery.

There was a private service with only immediate family.

Then, close friends followed the procession in their cars, and neighbors stood on their porches to honor him.