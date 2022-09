GREENE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – West Calla Road will see portions closed for culvert replacements starting next week.

West Calla Road between Knauf Road and State Route 62 will be closed Sept. 12 to 13. A detour will be posted from Knauf Road to SR 62.

West Calla Road will close between Lisbon and Knauf roads from Sept. 14 to 16. A detour will be posted from Lisbon Road to SR 62 to Knauf Road.