Greene Township couple ties the knot in virtual wedding ceremony

GREENE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – First News had a front row seat to a virtual wedding ceremony in Green Township Saturday.

Stephen and Maria Ceremuga tied the knot at St. Michael’s Church.

Only close family were physically in attendance.

They were joined by as many as 100 family members using a Zoom Conference.

“We’re even a month early of the chosen date, but we’re here because of what the scripture reads,” the priest said.

They decided to have this wedding a month before their original wedding date.

Afterwards, loved ones drove by the church to show their support.