YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Green Youngstown is accepting tires in need of proper disposal this Saturday at the Covelli Center.

Used tires can be dropped off at the Covelli Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The costs are as follows:

Passenger tires: 50 cents each

Semi tires: $10 each

Agricultural tires: $20 each

The Green Youngstown organization is a division of Community Planning and Economic Development seeking to reduce litter and increase recycling efforts in the city.

It should be noted that it’s against Ohio law to transport more than nine tires at a time without a license.