CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday morning, Green Youngstown held a hazardous waste collection at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

There’s a collection every October and May.

The drive handles household hazardous waste items properly to make sure they don’t end up in the two active landfills in Mahoning County.

Some of those items include plastic, acids, pesticides, herbicides, oil and lead-based paints and pool chemicals.

Lou Vega, director of Mahoning County’s solid waste, gave some advice for those who missed this year’s drive.

“Just hold on to it, store it in the garage — wait until we have our events,” Vega said.

He said if hazardous waste needs immediate disposal in an emergency, people can contact Green Youngstown.