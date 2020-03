The road will be closed March 2 through March 13

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – West Calla Road in Green Township will be closed starting next week.

According to the Mahoning Co. Engineer’s Office, the closure will be between Washingtonville Road and Lisbon Road.

It will start on Monday, March 2 and run through Friday, March 13 for necessary culvert replacement and overnight closure is possible.

Necessary detour routes include Washingtonville Road, Western Reserve Road and Lisbon Road..