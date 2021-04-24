Green Twp. firefighters serving up pancakes for annual fundraiser

Proceeds go to help raise money for fighting fires

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Green Township Fire Department is having its annual breakfast pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser on Saturday.



Proceeds go to help raise money for equipment used to fight fires.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Last year’s event was canceled because of COVID-19. This year, though, they are able to have it inside.

Tables are socially distanced, and they say they’re taking appropriate measures to keep people safe.

It runs from 6:30 until 11 a.m. It’s being held at the fire station, located at 12210 Lisbon Road in Greenford.

The cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12, and it’s free for children under 5.