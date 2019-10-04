Green Twp. crash knocks out power to traffic light

Traffic is backed up and police are directing cars until it can be fixed

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A traffic light isn’t working after a car crash at an intersection in Green Township Friday afternoon.

The traffic light at Route 46 and Western Reserve Road is not working. Traffic is backed up and police are directing cars until it can be fixed.

Investigators said a truck was heading west on Western Reserve when the driver went through a red light.

They said it crashed with a car heading south on 46.

In the process, the traffic light pole was hit, causing the light to go out.

No one was seriously hurt.

The truck driver will be charged with failure to yield at a red light.