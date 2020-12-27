Green Team lists reminders for recycling Christmas trash

Simple papers can be recycled, but not if they have glitter or anything dangling from them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You may want to reconsider before you pull that Christmas trash to the curb.

Now that you’ve opened your Christmas presents, the Green Team wants to remind you about what to do with wrapping paper and holiday cards you got in the mail.

One member of the Green Team, Kim Lewis, reminds everyone to recycle responsibly.

“‘Tis the season when Americans generate 25% more waste than any other time of the year, so of course we want to manage that waste efficiently and responsibly,” Lewis said.

For a list of recycling sites, call the Green Team at 330-740-2080 or visit their website.