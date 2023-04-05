CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This is the second year the congregation of Saint Michael Church in Canfield collected donations of green eggs and ham, taking a cue from the book by Doctor Seuss.

In this case, the eggs are hard-boiled and dyed green or any other color.

The food was then given to the local Rescue Mission, Saint Vincent DePaul and Our Community Kitchen to be served for their Easter dinners.

“I think our parish loves to do something like this and everybody who comes in they thank us. We’re happy to let them share what they have. That’s the whole part of our parish,” said Barb Vargo.

Organizers say they collected 118 hams, which they calculate to be about three-quarters of a ton of meat to help the soup kitchens as well as 60 dozen eggs.