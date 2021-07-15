Greek Summerfest underway with everyone’s favorites on the menu

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s plenty of flavor in Youngstown this week. The Greek Summerfest is underway.

There’s a full menu of all your favorite pastries and other goodies.

Rather than canceling the event last year, organizers kept it going by offering traditional foods for takeout only through orders on the church’s website.

This is the 36th year for the Summerfest, and people were enjoying their favorites on the first day and even taking some home for later.

“Well, it gives us an opportunity to share our culture and our customs and obviously our pastries and foods with the community. There was a time when people were ashamed or people were afraid to try something new, and once they go out and try, they find out they love it,” said Socrates Kolitsos, president of parish council.

Chicken, lamb and spinach pie are sold every day. Fish is only sold on Friday.

Summerfest runs until 7 p.m. Thursday and will run 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.