‘Great way to get everybody together’: Youngstown yard sale held over weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community yard sale is being held this weekend in Youngstown at the Happy Campers Learning Center.

It’s on Indianola Ave. On Saturday, it ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It was open to the public and everything from clothing to household items and candy was sold.

Some vendors there were able to sell their homemade products.

“It’s a great way to get everybody together, teach kids about our finances and meet our neighbors,” said Tracy Jordan, Director of Happy Campers Learning Center.

Volunteers from the neighborhood and from RESPECT basketball league were there Friday and Saturday.

The yard sale will also be there Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.