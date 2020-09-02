Great Stoneboro Fair continues with drive-thru food fair

Ten vendors are signed up for the event

STONEBORO, Pa. (WYTV) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is usually held over the Labor Day holiday but because of the pandemic, it’s been canceled this year. However, you can still get some of that great fair food this weekend.

The Labor Day Weekend Fair Food Drive-thru is scheduled to begin Friday at the Stoneboro Fairgrounds and continue through Sunday, Sept. 6 at the following times:

Friday, Sept. 6 – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 5 – Noon to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6 – Noon to 9 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled for Sunday at dusk.

Ten vendors are signed up for the event including:

Ma and Pa’s Kettle Corn

Fowler’s Taffy

Sandy Lake Fire Dept. – Sausage sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs

Stoneboro Fire Dept. – Fireman’s fries

Jane’s Stromboli’s

Vincent U.M. Church – Peach and apple dumplings with ice cream

Mercer County Dairy Princess – Hand-dipped ice cream and chocolate milk

Smoky Martins Bar-BQ

Taste Great Concessions “The Waffle Guy”

Fat Eddy’s Bar-BQ

The Stoneboro Fairgrounds is at 2831 Mercer Rd., Stoneboror, Pa.