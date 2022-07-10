YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The final day at the YSU Summer Festival of Arts wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

Organizers called it a perfect weekend.

The great weather combined with all the vendors and artists made it a great event.

This is now the second year the arts festival has gone on since everything shut down in 2020.

Matt Cox with Off Center Clay Works says the pandemic year was hard on their business.

He says they have been grateful for the community’s support the past year.

“There’s all kinds of people out here, you know, coming out and and making purchases, things like that. But all of the artists really put a lot of work into coming out to doing things like this. And it’s really important to have the community come out,” said Cox.

This is one of the last summer festivals for Off Center Clay Works.

Matt says they will be at Sharon Waterfire in September.

You can check out their work on Facebook.