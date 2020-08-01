Graphic photo shows severe case of animal abuse in Mahoning County

Animal Charity workers say the dog is only about eight to 10 months old and has severe injuries due to neglect

**WARNING: The following photo is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – A horrible case of animal abuse in Mahoning County has Animal Charity asking for help.

Animal Charity took the dog after a concerned citizen called in a complaint.

Workers say the dog is only about eight to 10 months old and has severe injuries due to neglect.

“He has virtually no fur. His skin is open and infected. He has open wounds and then on top of that, at some point, something fell and actually hit him in the head so he had a blunt force trauma to the head,” said Mary Louk, board president for Animal Charity.

The dog was taken to the emergency room and even required a blood transfusion.

Right now, doctors say the dog only has about a 50/50 chance of surviving.

Credit: Animal Charity of Ohio

“He’s a very young dog and we’re not willing to give up on him at this point,” Louk said.

Louk also said the dog will remain in emergency care all weekend and treatment will cost in the thousands, so anything helps.

“If he survives long-term, it’ll be significantly more because he is going to be on medications for a very long time,” Louk said.

For ways to help, visit Animal Charity’s website.