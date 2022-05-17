YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local counties are sharing in over $3.6 million to help with drug task forces and combating illegal drug activity.

The money will be used to target drug trafficking, pharmaceutical diversion and other organized criminal drug activity.

“Ohio’s drug task forces play an absolutely critical role in removing drugs from the streets and holding drug traffickers accountable,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “These grants are flexible so drug task force commanders can tailor their plans to the greatest benefit for their local communities.”

Part of the funding supports intelligence gathering, information sharing and multi-agency coordination.

The money can also be used to help drug overdose victims and their families through education, support and treatment options.

Of the 67 counties receiving grants, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties are included with Mahoning County receiving the largest portion locally at $126,965; Trumbull is second with $116,413 and Columbiana is third at $97,328.