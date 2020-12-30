Grants awarded to 4 Columbiana Co. schools to help fund health and wellness projects

The grants come from the Coordinated Action for School Health Coalition

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Schools in Columbiana County submitted projects for grant money to help better the health and wellness of their students.

Four schools were awarded the grant money, each submitting a project to the Columbiana County Educational Service Center (ESC).

The grants come from the Coordinated Action for School Health Coalition or CASH for short.

“Then we, as a CASH Coalition, actually score those projects through a rubric and then determine if those projects are awarded,” said Melissa Mellon, with the Columbiana County ESC.

The four schools are Garfield Elementry in Wellsville, the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center (CCCTC), the Columbiana County Educational Opportunity Center and Joshua Dixon Elementary in Columbiana.

Each project had to align with one of the following four categories.

“So those are obesity prevention, access to health care and mental health. This year, we actually added an additional category for COVID accommodations,” Mellon said.

Projects included a social skills program for at-risk youth, a program for behavioral management, break-away masks for children that will be connected to lanyards and flame-resistant neck gaiters for welding at CCCTC.

“Masks are very flammable. They’re made mostly of paper or materials so we had to keep those kids safe,” Mellon said.

Each grant is between $1,000 and $2,000.

This is the 13th year they’ve awarded these grants.

Columbiana County ESC wants schools to have the freedom to pick what they need.

“Each individual district has their own needs. One district is not like another. We very much give them that autonomy to pick and choose what they want within those districts,” Mellon said.

Funding for the grants is provided by the Columbiana County Health District, Columbiana County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board and Salem Regional Medical Center.