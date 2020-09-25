Grant will refurb New Wilmington pool, bring all-inclusive playground to Marti Park

The money is coming from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Parks and Community Program

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – New Wilmington Borough and Wilmington Township will share in a $153,000 Community Partnership Program grant to upgrades parks and recreation areas.

The money is coming from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Parks and Community Program, which assists communities with planning and development of parks, recreation, conservation and facilities.

New Wilmington Borough was awarded $50,000 to rehabilitate the New Wilmington Municipal Pool, which will include pool renovation, Americans with Disabilities (ADA) access, landscaping, signage and other site improvements.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to Representative Parke Wentling and Sen. Elder Vogel for their support in our community and pool project,” said Mayor Sherie Babb.

Wilmington Township was awarded $103,100 for renovations at Marti Park. Work will include the installation of play equipment with safety surfacing and fencing, ADA access, landscaping and signage. The playground will be an all-inclusive play area.

“This project will be a tremendous asset to the community, allowing children of all abilities to interact with each other on an inclusive playground with a toddler area,” said Debbie Kennedy, grant writer for Marti Park. “With this playground, special needs children and adults of all ages and differing abilities can now enjoy the outdoors in a way that some of them have never been able to do before.”