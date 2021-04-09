Grant will provide new tech for Niles court

This is the third grant the court has received in the last three years

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Municipal Court received a grant from the state to put towards upgrading computer hardware.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety awarded $16,606 to the court.

The money will be used for new computer hardware, curved monitors, virus protection software and Microsoft Teams.

Judge Christopher Shaker says the upgrades will help staff with their daily workload, remote capabilities, and serve the public faster.

“Everyone knows what it’s like when your computer goes down and you need a new tower. Well, we’re getting new towers here, and the city’s not paying for it. The Department of Public Safety is giving us a direct grant, and we are so grateful. It’s going to be a big improvement for us,” Shaker said.

This is the third grant the court has received in the last three years that brought in more than $200,000 for upgrades. The other two grants were awarded through the Ohio Supreme Court.