YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The regional office of Catholic Charities will have more funding this winter to help give the homeless a warm place to stay.

The agency will receive $50,000 from Mahoning County Commissioners. This is part of an allocation of $250,000 set aside two years ago through the county’s “Continuum of Care” program.

The money will be used to provide shelter to local homeless residents when winter temperatures drop too low for them to remain outside overnight.