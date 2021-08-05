Grant will help clean up abandoned, unsafe gas station site in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – An abandoned gas and service station in one local community will be cleaned up, but how will it be paid for?

People in Columbiana want to clean up the former Chet’s Service Station in town, which sits empty at 31 East Park Ave. A grant program will help them do it.

“We estimate right now that there are three 3,000 gallon tanks, one 2,000 gallon tank we use for diesel and then we have one 250 gallon tank that’s above ground. All those tanks will be removed,” said Haedan Panezott, executive director of the Columbiana County Land Reutilization Corp.

To be eligible for The Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant, a property must be vacant and classified as Class C, meaning the owner can’t pay for cleanup costs.

Panezott said applying for the grant was a pretty simple process.

“We worked with an environmental team out of Cincinnati called Tetra Tech. They really did most of the grant writing for this project. We have gone through ODSA, the Ohio Development Service Agency, for BUSTR [The Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations] cleanup for the Brownfield sites — sites that are identified as Class C sites with underground storage tanks,” Panezott said.

To get the money, applicants have to show that the site isn’t safe for redevelopment. Leaders said in this case, that wasn’t a problem.

“I believe there’s asbestos in the building so there will be asbestos abatement required with the building. I also believe they’ll do pipeline injections underneath the building. If there’s any volatiles present within the soil, they’ll have to remediate that,” Panezott said.

The grand application is on the Ohio Department of Development’s website. Communities can get up to $500,000 for cleanup.

“It’s always exciting work to be able to do this type of project,” Panezott said.

The cleanup project could take up to two years to complete.

City officials said they are excited to get it cleaned up and add to the vibrancy downtown.