Grant helps Struthers Municipal Court move to remote, paperless future

Local News

The technology grant includes a conversion to electronic filings, paperless features, a laptop and a scanner

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Struthers community will soon have an easier time accessing the municipal court from home, thanks to a grant awarded by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The technology grant includes a conversion to electronic filings, paperless features, a laptop and a scanner.

The grant will improve remote public access to the Struthers Municipal Court, as well as enable more remote from home capabilities, expedite processing of documents and move the court to paperless operations.

The Struthers Municipal Court said they want to thank the Ohio Supreme Court for this opportunity and they look forward to making these changes.

