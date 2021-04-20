Grant helps Leetonia firefighters communicate and breathe easier

Some of the new equipment will help them communicate better

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia’s Fire Department is getting some much needed help.

A $120,000 FEMA grant was used to buy new air packs and masks for the department. Everything will go into service Tuesday.

Asst. Chief Jason Hephner said their old equipment was out of date and not as advanced. Even the new masks will help them communicate better when on scene.

“The voice amplifiers were OK, but a lot of times you found yourself trying to scream to the person beside you or they couldn’t hear you very well. These one, we’ve been training with. We’ve been putting them on. We are able to talk to each other in a normal voice without having to scream at each other,” Hephner said.

Leetonia has to contribute $12,000 in matching funds for the equipment that is expected to last 15 years.