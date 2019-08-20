Grant helping YNDC renovate 20 occupied homes in Youngstown

However, the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation said the need far outweighs the money that's available

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Nearly two dozen homeowners in Youngstown are getting a hand with some much-needed remodeling and improvements.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation recently received a $750,000 grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.

So the organization is kicking off a program to rehabilitate 20 owner-occupied homes in the city.

One of the first to get help through the program is Bradley Young, who lives on the east side.

“They helped me with a number of things here,” he said. “Heating and cooling, the roof, the gutters, ceilings, floors, windows.”

Young was recently diagnosed with cancer and is disabled.

He knew his home needed a lot of work but he couldn’t afford it, so he turned to YNDC.

“It gets rundown through the years, especially low-income people,” Young said. “They’re willing to step in and help, otherwise, I would have never been able to do these things myself. The roof alone cost a great deal of money.”

There are a total of 20 homes in some of Youngstown’s most rundown areas that will get renovations because of this grant.

“This is new funding for the city,” said Tiffany Sokol, with YNDC. “This is funding that has never been accessed before.”

Sokol said the bulk of the agency’s work involves projects like this — helping those who live in their own homes make needed repairs.

However, the need far outweighs the money that’s available.

“Mr. Young, here, waited over a year for assistance so it really just depends on what funding is available at the time and how many people we have applying for the program,” Sokol said.

Another is Tom Bacon, who waited two years to get on this latest list.

Recently, his 120-year-old home received a new roof, siding and windows.

“They’re still going to do the electrical work, put baseboard heating in,” Bacon said.

Residents in need of assistance can contact YNDC to see if they qualify to get on the list for future funding. Those getting help now said while the wait may have been long, it was worthwhile.

“It looks like a new home now,” Bacon said.

All of the homes will get new roofs. Many will have new windows, heating systems and new paint or siding.