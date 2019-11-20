Grant bringing money to Liberty Township for new sewer line

The sewer line will serve 107 households and 18 businesses

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Liberty Township will be getting $250,000 for sanitary sewer service in the Belmont Park area.

It will provide a sewer line serving 107 households and 18 businesses. Sewer service will also be provided to the newly-built Shepherd of the Valley Elderly Care Facility on Tibbetts Wick Road.

The grant comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and will go toward the $3.5 million project.

“We are pleased to be a partner with this project that will increase economic development in bringing approximately 128 new jobs to our Appalachian District and assist with the improvement of public infrastructure in Liberty Township,” said Kathy Zook, Eastgate Council of Governments ARC Program Manager.

Congressman Tim Ryan helped bring this money to the township.