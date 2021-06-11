Grant awarded to improve busy Howland intersection

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Eastgate Regional Council of Governments has been awarded federal money to improve traffic flow at a busy Howland intersection.

The $4 million Eastgate received will be put toward construction costs for the intersection of Route 46 and E. Market Street project.

It includes left turn lanes for both northbound and southbound traffic, traffic signal improvements and upgrades for pedestrian access and use at the intersection.

Congressman Tim Ryan says the money is part of a federal infrastructure investment through the INVEST in America Act.

“This money definitely helps with that intersection because we are currently working on the engineering and the right of way part of that but did not have the construction funding in place for it, but we do now,” said Ken Sympson, Eastgate director of transportation.

Sympson says they anticipate construction will start on the project during the summer of 2024.