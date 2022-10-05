EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of East Liverpool is getting a grant to replace water pipes.

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced the Appalachian Regional Commission is awarding $250,000 to the city.

Funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which Brown helped write.

The project will replace pipes connecting the water treatment plant to the city’s primary water storage tank. This will support clean drinking water for over 530 businesses and nearly 4,300 East Liverpool households.