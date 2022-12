YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man accused of killing another during a fight has now been indicted by a Grand Jury.

Mekhi Venable is facing aggravated murder in the September shooting death of Jacob Moore on the city’s North Side.

At the time, police said both men had met each other at the scene and got into an argument. Both were armed but investigators say Moore put his gun down and Venable opened fire.

Venable is due in court later this month.