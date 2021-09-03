Grand opening could be test of ‘world’s largest’ shoe retailer’s move to Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A test of whether the owners of Reyers Shoe Store made the right decision when they chose to leave their home in Sharon and move to the Eastwood Mall could come next week.

Reyers will officially open its doors at the Eastwood Mall Complex on Thursday, September 9.

A grand opening celebration is set for 11 a.m.

Reyers first opened its doors 135 years ago in Sharon, Pennsylvania and was an anchor business for the downtown area along with Quaker Steak and Lube and The Winner. The landlord who owns the building where Reyers was located said they have a few potential buyers for the spot.

Owners Mark and Steve Jubelirer decided to move the store in August to the mall and are hoping their Western Pennsylvania customers follow them as well as customers throughout the region.

Sharon is looking to fill the hole created in their downtown landscape since Reyers left.

A soft opening was held at the Reyer’s Niles location in August. The grand opening on Sept. 9 will include prices and other incentives.