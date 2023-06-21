CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2023 Canfield 4th of July committee has announced this year’s grand marshal.

Canfield native Michal Naffah has been selected. Naffah attended Canfield High School, graduating in 1970. He then graduated from Youngstown State University, studying economics and political science, according to a new release from the committee.

Naffah helped launch The Embassy and purchased it a few years later. It has been a premier event center for over 40 years.

Naffah is involved in many fundraising projects including those at church, school, and in the greater community.